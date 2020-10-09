Pakistan cricket team has always been famous for fast bowlers. The fast bowlers of the team will usually see you of a very tall height. From Shoaib Akhtar to Mohammad Irfan, there have been many fast bowlers who have battered the batsmen on the strength of their height. However, in the coming days, you can see Pakistan playing the longest player of world cricket. Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars has added a player named Mudassar Gujjar to their team which is 7 feet 6 inches in length. If this player gets a chance to play for Pakistan, Mudassar Gujjar could become the longest player to play in the history of cricket.

Lahore team included

Pakistan Super League team Lahore Qalandars have included Mudassar Gujjar in their team. The age of this player is just 21 years old and his height is 7 feet 6 inches. Mudashir was 6 feet in length when he was 10 years old. Because of Mudashir’s tall stature, his school children always used to make fun of him, due to which he was also very upset.

Dream to play for pakistan

Mudassar Gujjar is very happy after being selected in the team by Lohar Kalandars. His dream is to one day play cricket at the international level for the Pakistan team. If Mudassar succeeds in doing so, he will be the longest player in international cricket so far.

No one has such a tall height in the house

No one is as tall in Mudassar Gujjar’s house as his parents’ heights are also quite ordinary like ordinary people. Mudassar’s mother is 5 feet 3 inches, while her father is only 5 feet 6 inches in length. Mudassar is the youngest of four siblings but the tallest. He is also the tallest among his friends and people around him.

Mohammad Irfan has played in international cricket for the Pakistan team, there was a lot of fear in the minds of the batsmen about his length. Mohammad Irfan is 7 feet 1 inch in length and has played 60 ODIs, 22 T20s and 4 Test matches for Pakistan. During this time he has taken 109 wickets in total.

