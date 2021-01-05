Last week, a century-old temple was destroyed by a mob in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The Supreme Court of the country has ordered the reconstruction of the temple after taking suo motu cognizance of the case. The court has given this order to ‘Evacuee Property Trust Board’ (EPTB) on Tuesday. The court has also said that the country is suffering ‘international embarrassment’ due to this attack.A crowd of Maulanas and political supporters broke this temple and set it on fire. The Dawn newspaper reported that the Supreme Court had taken cognizance of the attack and ordered local authorities to appear in court on 5 January. The court directed the board to hand over the details of all such temples and gurdwaras in Pakistan which are operational or closed. The court has ordered the construction of the temple in two weeks and recovery from those who sabotaged it.

The attack on the temple on Wednesday by members of the fundamentalist Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Party (Fazl ur Rehman Group) in Kheri district’s Kark district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has drawn strong condemnation from human rights groups and minority Hindu leaders. During the hearing on Tuesday, a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed directed the EPTB to remove encroachments in temples across the country and take action against the officials involved in the encroachments.

Justice Ahmed said that the Karak incident has ’embarrassed Pakistan internationally’. EPTB is an autonomous board that manages the religious properties and temples and gurdwaras of Hindus and Sikhs who migrated to India after partition.