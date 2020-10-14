Pakistan’s infamous Border Action Team (BAT) tried to cross the LoC on Wednesday but our vigilant soldiers foiled them. On Wednesday, 3-4 BAT suspects were trying to infiltrate the LAC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. BAT terrorists failed in their nefarious plans due to the action taken during the time of Indian soldiers.The BAT consists of terrorists trained with the Pakistani Army as well as Pak Army soldiers. They are notorious for barbaric attacks on jawans after ambush. BAT terrorists are notorious for their cowardice and barbarism with the mortal remains of the martyrs. They ambush and mutilate bodies after an attack.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said that in the morning Tangdhar village of Kupwara witnessed suspicious activities in the morning. But due to timely action by the soldiers, the infiltration attempt failed. Search operation and surveillance is going on in the area.

Chinar Corps said in a tweet, ‘The operation of suspected BAT (Border Action Team) in Tangdhar has been thwarted. The vigilant personnel noticed suspicious movements of 3-4 intruders near the forward post on LoC this morning. Due to timely action of the vigilant soldiers, the infiltration attempt failed. Research and surveillance work is going on in the area.