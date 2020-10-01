Highlights: Tension in areas adjoining LoC after heavy shelling in Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan rains shells in Naugam and KG sector adjacent to LOC

3 Indian Army soldiers martyred in the Line of Control, High alert

Srinagar

Three Indian Army personnel have been martyred in heavy firing from Pakistan on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir. These incidents of ceasefire violations have taken place in Kupwara in North Kashmir and Poonch district of Jammu division. Tension persists on the LoC following heavy shelling from Pakistan.

According to the information received, heavy shelling is being carried out by Pakistan from late night in Naugam sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir and KG sector in Poonch district. After the firing in this area from Pakistan, there is an atmosphere of heavy tension. Pakistani army personnel have also shelled in residential areas here.

Villagers shift to safe place

A military soldier has been martyred in Poonch in retaliation in the midst of firing from Pakistan. Apart from this, two soldiers have been martyred in Naugam sector. A high alert has been sounded on the LoC and the border following the Line of Control. Apart from this, villagers have been shifted to safe places in all the residential areas along the Line of Control.