You remember Arshad Khan, that Pakistani ‘chaiwala’ person with blue eyes, who became an overnight social media sensation because of his good looks. Due to his blue eyes, he became popular worldwide. Do you know what he is doing now? do not know! We tell. Arshad Khan has opened his own cafe in Islamabad. A video of Arshad is going viral on social media.

In the year 2016, photographer Jia Ali spotted Shares Arshad. After this, Arshad also got a contract for modeling. Arshad’s Cafe is named ‘Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop’. In an interview, Arshad gave the reason for keeping the unique name of his cafe and how it was recognized. He said, “Many people asked me to remove ‘Chaiwala’ from the name. However I rejected it because it is my identity.”

سوشل میڈیا سے شہرت پا کر ٹی وی ڈرامے میں کام کرنے والے ارشد خان المعروف ‘چائے والا’ نے اسلام آباد میں ماڈرن طرز کا چائے کا ڈھابہ کھول لیا ہے جہاں وہ خود بھی خاص مہمانوں کے لیے چائے بنائیں گے. دیکھیے حارث خالد کی اس ڈیجیٹل رپورٹ میں#Pakistan #Chaiwala #ArshadKhan pic.twitter.com/DomhlfUfAJ – Urdu News (@UrduNewsCom) October 3, 2020

Users are giving best wishes

The café has been given a traditional touch. The café includes, among other things, local furniture, popular truck art and Urdu scripts. Now in the viral video, Arshad says how he is dividing the time between his cafe and television show. Since this video is going viral. Users are congratulating Arshad and also wishing him well for his future.

Read people’s message here

So proud of you lad !! Well done !! May the force be with you! – Saba Ajwad – I am Kashmir (@sabaajwad) October 3, 2020

Amazing, he has done well for himself !! – HumaKhan (@ drHumaKhan1) October 3, 2020

Splendid. This is what the media should do, making lives of common people better – Sania Khan (@sania_akhan) October 4, 2020

Wow I am so happy for him. – Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 3, 2020

Decorated with desi look

The Café Chaiwala Roof Top has been made in a completely desi look and uses desi ingredients. The cafe is decorated with kites and paintings. Arshad Khan told Urdu News, “We have used truck artwork to design the cafe and also have indigenous tables and chairs.”

