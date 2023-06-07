ISLAMABAD. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested over the murder of a lawyer in the southwestern city of Quetta. The lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who had presented an application to the High Court of Balochistan (BHC) in Quetta, asking for the opening of a trial for treason against Imran Khan, was killed by unknown gunmen yesterday. The son of the slain lawyer immediately denounced Imran Khan, claiming that his father was killed at the behest of the former prime minister.