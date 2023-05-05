Benaulim (Agencies)

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in India yesterday, to participate in an international conference, in the first official visit of a senior Pakistani official to the eastern neighboring country since 2016. Zardari is visiting the Indian coastal state of Goa to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, along with his Chinese and Russian counterparts. “I am very happy to be here at the head of the Pakistani delegation,” he told reporters. He did not hint at the possibility of holding direct talks with his Indian counterpart, but said he hoped the SCO meeting would be “very successful”.

India currently holds the rotating presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, which was established in 2001 and is a political, economic and security organization competing with Western institutions.