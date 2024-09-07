A child stands on the edge of a rice field flooded by water from drains in Ibrahim Chandio village in Dadu district of Pakistan’s Sindh province, one of the areas hardest hit by floods that hit the country two years ago. Millions of people are still recovering from the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, which were the worst in the world since 2017. Experts have linked Pakistan’s flooding in recent years to climate change, with rainfall intensifying during the monsoon season, which runs from July to September. The floodwaters have left deep scars on villages in the southern province of Sindh. Sindh province, which lies downstream from the Indus River in the southeast of the country, bore the brunt of the 2022 floods. Nearly 1,100 people were killed in the province, and nearly 8 million were displaced. The 2022 disaster caused an estimated $30 billion in damage, equivalent to about 9% of the country’s annual economic output. The floods have exacerbated the crisis in villages, where crop yields have been poor for two years in a row, due to damage to irrigation systems. In Sindh, farmers typically grow two crops a year, harvesting rice and cotton in the fall and then planting wheat in late October or November. (Photo by The New York Times)