A few days ago Pakistan banned 88 terrorist organizations and their masters. In this episode, Pakistan’s efforts to avoid being included in the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) are continuing. He has now sentenced three Jamaat-ud Dawa leaders and Hafiz Saeed’s close associates.Pakistan’s Anti-Terrorism Court has sentenced three top leaders of the terrorist organization Jamaat-ud-Dawa. Of these, Abdul Rahman Makki has been sentenced to only one and a half years in jail. Apart from this, Professor Zafar Iqbal and Abdul Salam have been sentenced to 16 years. The court has pronounced this sentence in the case of spread of terrorism and funding.



Dawood’s name was also included

A few days ago, the Pakistan government issued two notifications on August 18 announcing sanctions on 26/11 Mumbai attack conspirator and Jamaat-ud-Dawa leader Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim Had. Ibrahim has emerged as the most wanted terrorist for India after the 1993 Mumbai bombings.