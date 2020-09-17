Pakistan has continued to prove its double stance by providing shelter to terrorists on its own land and providing VIP treatment. The sword of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is hanging over Pakistan. According to sources, the government of Pakistan is giving VIP security to 21 dangerous terrorists. These include terrorists against whom sanctions were imposed last month.Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Babbar Khalsa International Chief Wadhwa Singh, Indian Mujahideen Riaz Bhatkal, Mirza Shadab Baig and Atif Hasan Siddibpa are being given VIP treatment, according to news agency ANI. Many of these are terrorists whom India has declared to be most-wanted while Pakistan has given them asylum. Pakistan has claimed that it has taken action against terrorist organizations. However, it has not provided detailed information on what steps it has taken.

Many restrictions were imposed

Experts say that in the last few weeks, Pakistan has tried to show that it has taken steps to stay out of the gray list of FATF. Last month, Pakistan imposed sanctions against the United Nations Security Counsel (UNSC) 88 terrorist donors and members of terrorist organizations. The list also included Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar and Zakiur Rahman Lucky and Dawood Ibrahim.



Allegations of terrorist funding

Pakistan was put on the gray list of the FATF in 2018 and warned the government in February that action points should be completed by June 2020. In June, the deadline was extended to September. According to this list, Pakistan has not taken necessary steps to eliminate the funding of terrorist organizations in its country. The US State Department report also claimed that terrorist organizations flourishing on Pakistani soil had carried out the terrorist attacks in India.

