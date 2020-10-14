Highlights: Imran Khan government has claimed that Modi government had invited him to talk

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Advisor on National Security has claimed this

Moeed Yusuf said that Pakistan has put 5 conditions before starting negotiations

Islamabad

Amid the tense relations going on in India and Pakistan, the Imran Khan government has claimed that the Modi government had invited him for talks last year. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Advisor on National Security, Moeed Yusuf, said that Pakistan has put 5 conditions before starting a ‘meaningful dialogue’ with India on all pending issues, including Kashmir. He also accused the Indian intelligence agency RAW of spreading terrorism in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s claim has come at a time when India has clarified that dialogue and terrorism cannot go hand in hand. In an interview to the Indian news website The Wire, Moid said that Pakistan is keen on peaceful relations with India and wants to resolve all issues through dialogue. He said that Pakistan has five conditions before starting negotiations with India.

Moeed said about the 5 conditions that India would have to release all political prisoners of Kashmir, remove captives and detainment, abolish the law giving non-Kashmiris the right to settle, stop alleged violations of human rights and The alleged terrorism in Pakistan has to be stopped. He claimed that Pakistan has received messages from India for talks in recent times.



RAW also accused of spreading terrorism in Pakistan

The Pakistani PM’s advisor said that Pakistan does not want India to tell the world only that everything has gone well and everything has been agreed. He said that an atmosphere has to be created for dialogue. Imran’s advisor severely accused India’s intelligence agency RAW of spreading terrorism in Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan has evidence that the APS terror attack in Peshawar in December 2014 was hatched by RAW.”



Moin said that India used the embassies of Pakistan’s neighboring countries to attack Gwadar, Chinese consulate Karachi and the Pakistan Stock Exchange. He alleged, “India spent 1 million dollars so that the Tehreek-e-Taliban merge into different factions of Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan.” Let it be said that this is the first time since the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir that a Pakistani official has spoken to the Indian media about negotiating with India.