Pakistan is plotting a big conspiracy during the festive season before snow falls in Jammu and Kashmir. ABP News has received some intercepts of terrorists by intelligence agencies, in which this conspiracy of Pakistan has been busted. In this conversation between the terrorist bosses and many terrorist organizations, it has come to know that taking advantage of the current political atmosphere in the state, Pakistan is not only trying to spread riots in the name of religion but also in preparation for a big BAT action along the border.

Defense experts also believe that at present, Pakistan and terrorist organizations can carry out any major event to disrupt not only political instability but also festivals.

ISI and SSG giving training to terrorists

How keen Pakistan is to spread unrest and violence in India this time can be gauged from the fact that this time the ISI has given the responsibility of these attacks to terrorist organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Al-Badr, for which The terrorists of the organizations have been given special training and sent to the launch pads of Rawalakot, Khuiretta, Samani and Sialkot.

Talks between terrorist organizations and terrorists have also revealed that Pakistan, terrified of surgical strikes and air strikes, has already made preparations to avoid any such attack from India. According to sources, Pakistan has deployed its commandos and reserve units along the border to avoid any major retaliatory action by India.

Let me tell you that till the first week of October this year, Pakistan has violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir on the border about 3600 times, which was intended to infiltrate more and more militants.

