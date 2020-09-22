India on Tuesday rejected Pakistan’s argument that the Kashmir issue is one of the longest-standing disputes in the United Nations (UN). At the same time, he advised Pakistan to focus on the unfinished task of dealing with terrorism.

In a video message to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi praised the UN’s achievements, but also cited “failures and shortcomings”.

He said, “The organization is only as good as its members say it should be. The Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine dispute is one of the longest-running disputes. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are still waiting for the fulfillment of the commitment made by the United Nations to give them the right to take decisions. ”

He further said, “Today, the UN has been taken as a talk shop. Its proposals and decisions are flouted. International cooperation, particularly in the Security Council, is at its lowest level. “

Using the ‘Right to Reply’, the Indian delegation to the United Nations immediately retaliated not only on Pakistan’s claims, but also showed a mirror. First Secretary Vidisha Maitra said that Pakistan made another repetition of baseless lies, which has now become a trademark on such platforms. Drawing attention to the Kashmir issue, Maitra said that Pakistan was interfering in India’s internal affairs.

He said, “What we heard today is a never ending fabricated narrative presented by the Pakistani representative about India’s internal affairs.” We reject the malicious reference made to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

He said that Pakistan is recognized globally as a center of terrorism, which trains terrorists and presents them as martyrs. Not only this, Pakistan constantly persecutes ethnic and religious minorities.

Maitra said that Pakistan should focus on reducing terrorism by misusing the UN platform instead of focusing on them.