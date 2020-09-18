A Rewari military employee was arrested from Dharuhera on Wednesday night by a Gurgaon STF team on charges of conveying intelligence to Pakistan. He is posted in the Military Engineering Wing Jaipur. Police say that by getting into Honeytrap, intelligence was being taken from WhatsApp and Facebook. According to the information, the police had received secret information that Mahesh Kumar, a resident of District Rewari, is posted in the Military Engineering Wing in Jaipur. He is found to have links with the Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO). Through this, he was implicated in Honeytrap.On the basis of information, Inspector Anand Kumar of a special team of STF Gurgaon arrested Mahesh Kumar from bus stand Dharuhera at 10 pm on Wednesday. He was recently away from home. Late evening had reached Dharuhera to go to Jaipur. He said that Dharuhera and CIA Dharuhera police have initiated action by registering a case against the accused in the police station Dharuhera under various sections. Efforts are being made to gather information through technical assistance and querying sources.

Friend request was sent in the name of Harleen Gill and Harman Kaur

Sources revealed that Mahesh was sent a friend request in 2018 by Harleen Gill and Harman Kaur. But Harleen’s account got closed after a few days. After this, he received a friend request in the name of Harman Kaur in 2019. Mahesh used to call him (Madam). There was also video and audio chatting between the two. Harleen tells Mahesh that she works in the Principal Controller of Defense account’s office in Jalandhar. He has also received money from the operative 2 times.

Information was given about Jaipur’s Army Brigade and senior officers

It is learned that Mahesh had given operative information about Jaipur Army Brigade and some senior officers posted there. The STF team has arrested Mahesh on the basis of information received from Military Intelligence based in Lucknow. Lucknow Military Intelligence was informed in the month of June that information was being given to the girl working for the Pakistan Army from Mahesh’s mobile number. After that, Mahesh was arrested after the information provided concrete evidence. He was in contact with the Pakistani operative for the last 2 years.

Pakistani ID was being used

SP Abhishek Jorwal said that the accused are employed in the Military Engineering Service. A conversation was started on Facebook with a photo of a woman through a Pakistani ID. He has sent some important information, about which he is being questioned. He is presented in court and taken on remand for one day.