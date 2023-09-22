Genoa – He admitted to being one of the men filmed in the videos holding a dagger the same as the one used by Zaheer Hassan Mahmoud, the 27-year-old who in September 2020 attacked the former headquarters of the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, injuring two people with a cleaver. The man, Yaseen Tahir, is on trial before the Genoa Assize Court together with Alì Moksine, still at large.

The first is considered head of a terrorist cell linked to the Gabar Group. Videos linking the Genoese cell to the Parisian attacker were broadcast in the courtroom, complete with death threats to the “infidels”. In mid-May, eight other Pakistanis had requested a speedy trial and the sentence is expected soon.

According to what was reconstructed by Digos, coordinated by prosecutor Monica Abbatecola, the group had one of its main bases in Genoa, in the San Benigno district. They are all accused of international terrorist association. Tahir, 24 years old, arrested in Reggio Emilia and believed to be the leader, Ahmad Waqas, 32 years old, arrested in Chiavari, Tasawar Iqbal, 29 years old, in Genoa, Noman Akram, 23 years old, arrested in Florence, Nauman Alì, 23, ended up in handcuffs. years old, arrested in Treviso, Shoeb Aktar, 27 years old arrested in Bari, Raan Nadem known as “the master”, 33 years old, blocked in France. Added to these were two figures believed to be minors extradited from France in recent months.

The group, according to the accusation, was organizing itself to find headquarters and weapons. The head of the Italian cell, with political refugee status since 2015, he had been arrested in France in February 2022 because he was found walking around the street with a knife. After two months he returned to Chiavari from where he then left for Emilia Romagna. Digos reconstructed the network of relationships and contacts and scanned the web where the group published videos on social media showing themselves with machetes, rifles and Kalashnikovs. Two months before the attack under the former headquarters of Charlie Hebdo, some of those arrested had taken a photo with the attacker under the Eiffel Tower.