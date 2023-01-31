A kamikaze attack by radical Islamists managed to overcome all security measures in one of the best fortified areas in the country
Terror struck the police headquarters mosque in Peshawar, in northern Pakistan, and at least 61 officers lost their lives and more than a hundred were injured, according to data provided by the Lady Reading hospital in this city located nearby. from the Afghan border. A Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suicide bomber
