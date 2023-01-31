Forensics and intelligence agents examine the mosque, which was largely destroyed by the violence of the detonation caused by the suicide bomber. / AFP

Terror struck the police headquarters mosque in Peshawar, in northern Pakistan, and at least 61 officers lost their lives and more than a hundred were injured, according to data provided by the Lady Reading hospital in this city located nearby. from the Afghan border. A Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) suicide bomber