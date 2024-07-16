Pakistan’s military said on Tuesday that militants attacked a military base in the northwest of the country, killing eight soldiers, after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a wall surrounding the base.

The attack, which took place on Monday, coincides with a resurgence in terrorism, which prompted the government last month to launch a counter-terrorism operation in the region.

The army said in a statement that security forces killed all ten attackers who targeted the base in Bannu on the border with North Waziristan.

“This timely and effective response… prevented a major disaster and saved precious innocent lives,” the army added.

The attack killed seven army men and a security soldier.

Two local officials said the military base was being used as a launching point for operations against militants and was surrounded by civilian dwellings that were shaken by the blast.

They added that the initial explosion was intended to demolish the wall to allow the rest of the militants to enter the base.

“The Pakistani armed forces… will take all necessary measures to counter these threats,” the military said Tuesday.