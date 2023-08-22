With videoSix children and two teachers are trapped in a gondola of a cable car in Pakistan hundreds of meters above a ravine. The gondola dangles from one cable after the other cable snapped. A rescue mission with a helicopter has been set up, but it is difficult due to the strong wind.



Aug 22, 2023

The children and teachers have been hanging over the ravine for hours. It is not entirely clear how high the lift now hangs. Authorities’ estimates range from about 275 meters to 365 meters.

According to the principal of that school, the children are teenagers. They used the gondola to go to school in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 km north of Islamabad. One child reportedly passed out from heat and fear, Reuters reports.

Pakistan has mounted a rescue mission with two army helicopters. The mission is complicated due to the high winds and the fact that the rotor blades of the helicopters pose a risk to the nacelle. “All efforts are being made by the Pakistani army to rescue the stranded people in the elevator,” said an aid worker. See also US sports compact: Grubauer wins German NHL duel with Seider

The occupants have been detained since approximately 07:00 (local time). Although it is hours’ drive to the nearest larger town, according to a witness, about five hundred people have gathered to see what is happening with the gondola. Parents of passengers have also come to the ravine. Pakistan’s acting Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar has ordered all chairlifts in the mountains to be checked and closed in case of unsafe situations.

People living in the northern mountainous regions of Pakistan often use chair lifts for transportation from one village to another.

People watch as a soldier jumps out of a helicopter during a rescue mission to rescue students trapped in a gondola in the Pashto village of the mountainous province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Aug 22, 2023. ©AFP





