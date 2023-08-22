With videoIn a mountainous region of northern Pakistan, students and a teacher hung for hours at a great height in a broken cable car. One of the two elevator cables was broken. Rescue workers have now succeeded in rescuing all occupants from their plight. The last person was helped out of the gondola about sixteen hours after the alarm came in.



Aug 22, 2023

The cabin came to rest on a cable car in a mountainous area in Battagram, about 200 kilometers north of Islamabad. Six students (aged 10 to 16) and two adults, including a teacher, were trapped. The cable car is used to go to and from school, as is not uncommon in the mountainous area. The elevator was hanging on two cables, one of which broke. It is not entirely clear how high the lift now hangs. Authorities' estimates range from about 275 meters to 365 meters.

After eleven hours, the first two teenagers could be evacuated separately. The two were put on the ground floor, where a medical examination followed. It is not clear whether both students were brought to safety by helicopter. According to British broadcaster BBC only one of them has been evacuated by helicopter. The second evacuation is said to have been carried out by local residents using a zip line.

A second helicopter rescue mission was subsequently called off due to strong winds and falling darkness. An alternative with a small cable lift was then worked on. Two hours after the initial rescue, it was reported that three more students had been rescued from the gondola. Another hour later, confirmation came that the last student and the two adults had also been rescued from the broken cable car.

Zoomed-in image of the broken cable car and crooked gondola. © AP



The mission was “very complicated” due to the high winds and the gathering darkness. A helicopter rescue attempt was called off. Emergency services then continued from the ground. Local residents who know the terrain well worked out an alternative operation together with trained commandos. The intention was to rescue the other passengers one by one with a small cable lift. “All efforts are being made by the Pakistani army to rescue the stranded people from the elevator,” said an aid worker earlier in the day.

The occupants had been trapped since approximately 07:00 (local time). Although it is an hour’s drive to the nearest larger town, according to a witness, about 500 people gathered to see what was happening to the gondola. Parents of occupants had also come to the ravine.

People living in the northern mountainous regions of Pakistan often use chair lifts for transportation from one village to another. The Pakistani authorities have now ordered all cable cars in the mountains to be checked and closed in the event of unsafe situations.

People watch as a soldier rappels down from a helicopter during a rescue mission to save school students trapped in a gondola in the Pashto village of the mountainous province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on August 22, 2023. ©AFP





