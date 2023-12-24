Islamabad (Union)

The Prime Minister of the transitional government in Pakistan, Anwarul Haq Kakar, confirmed that his government is committed to holding the next general elections on the scheduled date of next February 8, while ensuring that they are conducted freely and fairly.

He explained in a statement yesterday that the transitional government guarantees the participation of all political parties in the elections, and allows the people to freely vote for the party they support.

The government of Pakistani Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar became the longest interim government in power in the history of Pakistan, after the general elections, which were scheduled to be held within 90 days of the early dissolution of the National Assembly, were postponed due to a new demarcation of electoral districts. Pakistan's Geo Channel reported that it has been 131 days since the interim Prime Minister took office, following the dissolution of the House of Representatives last August.

Kakar was sworn in as the eighth interim prime minister of Pakistan on August 14.