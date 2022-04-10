Imran Khan lost parliamentary majority. He had been elected in August 2018 and faced accusations of economic mismanagement.

Pakistan’s Parliament approved this Saturday (April 9, 2022) a motion of no confidence and removed Prime Minister Imran Khan, 69, from his post. There were 174 votes in favour. At least 172 were needed.

The reason: parties sued Khan as he had lost his majority in Parliament. The politician was elected in August 2018. The opposition accused the now former prime minister of economic mismanagement.

In addition to losing support from allies, Khan also “appeared to have asked for support from Pakistan’s powerful military”according to Al Jazeera. The opposition says the Armed Forces helped the former prime minister get elected in 2018.

Khan even tried to dissolve Parliament in an attempt to prevent the vote on the no-confidence vote. With that, the Supreme Court ordered that the deliberation be carried out until this Saturday (9.Apr.2022).

The now ex-premier also claimed that the United States would be involved in the attempt to remove him from power because he visited Russia on the day of the invasion of Ukraine.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be the internal president until the general elections, scheduled for October. Khan should try to run again.