Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was vaccinated with the Chinese drug Sinopharm and contracted the coronavirus. About this on your page in Twitter said Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health, Regulation and Coordination.

He clarified that Khan passed a positive test for COVID-19 and self-isolated.

It is known that on March 18, the Prime Minister of Pakistan received an injection of the Chinese drug Sinopharm. This happened a day after the second batch of the vaccine in the amount of 500 thousand doses was delivered to the country.

The Ministry of Health reacted to the news, stressing that the vaccine does not start working immediately – immunity appears a few weeks after vaccination. The department insists that the situation with Khan should not shake faith in his ability to prevent coronavirus infection.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had not fully completed the procedure at the time of infection. He received only the first dose of the drug, and it happened literally two days ago, “the press service said in a press release. Twitter… The message states that with such a short period of time, the policy would not have been saved by any of the existing vaccines, since antibodies are produced for two to three weeks, and even then only after a person has received both injections.

