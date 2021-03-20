Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has fallen ill with COVID-19, Faisal Sultan, special assistant to the prime minister for health, said on March 20.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19, he isolated himself at home,” Sultan wrote in Twitter…

Two days earlier, the prime minister received the first portion of the vaccine against the Chinese-made Sinopharm coronavirus, the TV channel reported. BBC…

According to the statement of the Prime Minister’s office, the day before he was on a visit to the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he visited the University of Malakand.

According to the latest data from the portal WorldometersDuring the day, 3,876 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Pakistan, 42 patients died. During the pandemic, more than 623 thousand cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country, 13 799 cases died, more than 579.7 thousand people recovered.

Vaccinations in Pakistan began on March 10, primarily vaccinating the elderly.

Along with the Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, the country has approved another Chinese-made drug CanSinoBio, the Swedish-British AstraZeneca and the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use.