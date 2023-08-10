Pakistan is facing a political crossroads amid major political and economic challenges. This Wednesday, August 9, President Arif Alvi approved the dissolution of Parliament after receiving the request of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, paving the way for general elections at a time of high tension after the dismissal and imprisonment of the former prime minister. Imran Khan.

“President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly” tonight, the Pakistani government announced in a statement on August 9, three days before the current legislature expired.

With the confirmation, the general elections will have to be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the Chamber, according to the country’s Constitution.

“Tonight I will advise the president to dissolve Parliament,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had said during a parliamentary session. In it, he said he would hold talks with opposition leaders to select an interim prime minister from among the candidates of both sides. politicians.

However, the possibility of a delay in the elections looms large, as the electoral commission was tasked with drawing electoral districts based on a new census.

Concern about the date of the new elections

The uncertainty surrounding the election date coincided with the legal and political controversy surrounding Sharif’s predecessor, Imran Khan, a highly popular opposition leader, who was convicted by an Islamabad court last weekend for concealing assets and sentenced to three years in prison.

Previous general elections held in July 2018 brought Imran Khan’s party to power. Since then, however, the political scene has been turbulent, with Khan facing legal challenges and Sharif taking responsibility amid economic crises and natural disasters.

Imran Khan supporters prevent police from entering the former Pakistani prime minister’s home in Lahore on March 14, 2023. © Arif Ali, AFP

Meanwhile, the situation has drawn international attention, and the United States says it is watching developments in the country “with concern,” White House national security spokesman John Kirby said during a briefing. on Wednesday.

Last week, the Pakistani government approved the results of a digital census that revealed an increase in the country’s population, reaching 241 million compared to 207 million registered in the 2017 census.

Pakistani law states that elections can only be held according to constituency boundaries, which will be determined based on the most recent census data.

However, the Minister of the Interior, Rana Sanaullah, stated in an interview with a private news channel that there is no possibility of holding elections in 2023; which generated uncertainty about when the elections will take place.

An interim government in the midst of multiple crises

As for the interim government, the current Administration has not yet defined its cabinet or the prime minister. The leader of the ruling party, Shehbaz Sharif, is expected to meet with members of his cabinet and the opposition leader to make a decision on who will lead the country during this transition period.

One of the leading candidates for the post of interim prime minister is Hafeek Shaikh, an experienced finance minister. The name of a retired Supreme Court justice is also mentioned.

Sharif’s previous 15-month term as prime minister was marked by political instability, a fragile economy and a deteriorating security situation. Devastating floods last year left nearly 1,800 people dead and caused economic losses in excess of $30 billion.

The intensification of military attacks by Islamist groups worries the international community. The Pakistani government revoked a “ceasefire” agreement with these groups, resulting in an increase in violence.

The US response to this situation focuses on its commitment to the fight against terrorism in the region. “Pakistan is an important partner in this fight and it is hoped that it will continue to be so in the future,” John Kirby stressed.

The arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan found itself back in the international spotlight due to the recent conviction and arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, an iconic figure in the country and leader of the opposition. Khan, a former cricket hero and charismatic leader, was sentenced to three years in prison for concealing assets after selling state gifts during his tenure.

Khan’s conviction and detention have not only legal but also political implications. The Pakistan Election Commission (CEP) issued an order barring Khan from participating in politics for the next five years. Under Pakistani law, a convicted person cannot hold public office, raising questions about the political future of Khan and his party, the Pakistan Justice Movement.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks to Reuters during an interview in Lahore, Pakistan, March 17, 2023. © Akhtar Soomro, Reuters

Regarding the recent arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, known for his criticism of the United States, the US State Department stated that it views this matter as internal and declined to take a position regarding his legal issues.

This is not the first time that Pakistan’s political leaders have faced legal challenges and political restrictions. In recent years, several former prime ministers, including Khan, have been subjected to corruption investigations and trials. Pakistan’s political history is marked by dismissals, forced resignations and military coups.

As uncertainty lingers, the Pakistani people are watching and waiting as the political future of their nation unfolds before them.

With information from AP and Reuters