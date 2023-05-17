Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on May 17 that police had reappeared on the grounds near his home in Lahore, and he feared another arrest.

“Probably my last tweet before my next arrest. The police surrounded my house,” Khan told his followers on Twitter.

At the same time, he attached a link to the broadcast on YouTube to the post, where he announced his speech with an “important appeal to the nation.”

On May 9, Khan was detained by the National Reporting Bureau (Economic Intelligence) in connection with the Al-Qadir Foundation case. The next day, a court in Islamabad arrested the politician for eight days.

After Khan’s detention, his party began to agitate people to protest. Demonstrations were held in major cities of Pakistan. During the rallies, at least eight people died and 290 were injured.

Islamabad police filed charges against Khan, 17 of his aides and dozens more on March 19. The ex-premier is accused of selling state property worth more than $630,000, money laundering, organizing riots and dozens of other crimes. More than 60 of his supporters were arrested on the territory of the politician’s residence on the same day.

On May 11, Pakistan’s Supreme Court ruled that Khan’s arrest was illegal and called for his immediate release. The order came shortly after the ex-premier arrived at the highest court. He was delivered in a convoy of 15 cars under strict security conditions. In court, Khan’s arrest was called a disgrace to the country’s judicial system.

The next day, a panel of judges released the former prime minister on bail for two weeks.

Imran Khan was removed from office on April 10, 2022 in a vote of no confidence. The opposition initiated the procedure, accusing him of failing to improve the economic situation in the country, as well as of corruption.