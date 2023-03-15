The situation surrounding former Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to cause social tension in Pakistan. Pakistani police fired tear gas at the grounds of Khan’s home in the eastern city of Lahore on Wednesday after a night of violent clashes between security personnel and the former prime minister’s supporters. This is reported by international news agencies. On images that by Khan’s Pakistan party were shared, police were seen using tear gas and water cannons on Khan’s supporters in an attempt to disperse them. Khan supporters are said to have thrown stones at the police.

Authorities have been making several attempts to arrest Khan for weeks. The opposition leader would not appear in court for his corruption charges. The 70-year-old Khan himself, meanwhile, continues to hide in his home, while it is surrounded by the police. Some 69 people are said to have been injured in the collisions, including 34 police officers.

Pakistan has been rumbling for days after people in several cities heeded Khan’s call to demonstrate. He posted a video on social media showing his asked supporters to “come out” to support his movement if restrained. Subsequently, several protests broke out in large Pakistani in Pakistan. After his impeachment in April last year, Khan became embroiled in several court cases. According to him, these are intended to sideline him politically.

No public function

Khan, who was elected prime minister in 2018, has several court cases pending. The popular former cricketer is charged, among other things, under an anti-terror law: according to the authorities, the former prime minister threatened the judiciary and the police in a speech. In addition, he is accused of receiving gifts during his premiership, for example during official visits from foreign guests. He would then have sold it or appropriated it for himself. Khan has been out on bail so far.

Khan has been barred from holding public office since late October because of the allegations. Yet he is still the political leader of the party he founded and regularly organizes political meetings, demanding early elections.