Not only the Pakistani Army, but the police there are also creating new records of atrocities on their people. On not stopping the car in the early hours of Saturday, the police sacked a 21-year-old man with bullets. After which the young man died before reaching the hospital. It is being told that the police fired a total of 22 rounds on the young man.According to Pakistani media, the incident happened in Islamabad at around 2 am on Saturday. Usama Satti was driving in a car. When police did not stop the car, the soldiers started firing with deadly weapons above it. During this time a total of 17 bullets were hit in the body of the young man. Due to which he died on the spot.

Father asks for justice from Imran Khan

The victim’s father has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan for justice for his son killed at the hands of the police. Describing the incident, the victim’s father said that the police officer (SSO) himself admitted that Usama was innocent. However, the police later did not make any official statement.

5 policemen arrested, social media boils

There was tremendous anger against the police on this matter in social media. After which five policemen allegedly involved in the crime have been arrested in this case. People have questioned the alleged involvement of the police on social media for the increasing crimes in Islamabad.