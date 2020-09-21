Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s website suddenly went offline on Monday. Since then, the news is spreading rapidly in social media that the website of Imran’s party has been hacked by some unknown hackers. Due to this, the party has made its website offline till it is improved. The message of error appears on opening of website of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.Imran Khan’s party website has been hacked many times before. It was hacked by a group of hackers named Vice of Pakistan on 16 January 2018. Hackers also wrote several messages on the main page of the website targeting Imran Khan. PTI’s website was also hacked in August 2017.

Political movement in Pakistan intensifies

The political situation in Pakistan is very hot at the moment. Pakistan’s opposition parties have aligned against Imran Khan. Including his main rivals Asif Ali Zardari of the Pakistani People’s Party and Nawaz Sharif, the head of the PML. The opposition coalition has demanded the immediate resignation of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This message is visible when you open the website



Why Nawaz Sharif is an attacker on Pakistani army

Sharif (70), head of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz, has been living in London since November last year. The Lahore High Court allowed him to go abroad for treatment for four weeks. According to Pakistani media, Nawaz Sharif wants to deal with the Pakistani army through this vigorous attack. In fact, on one hand, Nawaz Sharif has been declared a fugitive for not coming from London, while his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif is unable to go to his father even if he wants.

Bilawal Bhutts united all opposition

Bilawal Bhutto, son of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, had been trying to unite the opposition against Imran for a long time. The Imran Khan government has registered a case against all opposition leaders on one or the other charges. After which the opposition parties are uniting to remove the Imran Khan government. It is believed that in the next election these parties can also combine.