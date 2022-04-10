After several weeks of political crisis in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan was dismissed after losing a no-confidence motion against him promoted by the parliamentary opposition. The former president and former cricket player called on his followers to protest the House’s decision and said that he “would not accept” the new government.

His days at the head of Pakistan were numbered after the wave of protests against him in recent weeks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was overthrown in the early hours of Sunday, April 10, through a motion of censure led by the opposition in the Parliament of that country.

The motion was approved by 174 of the 342 deputies, announced the acting speaker of the chamber, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

Although no prime minister has completed his mandate in Pakistan since the country’s independence in 1947, the successful motion of censure against the president, which until now, means that he is the first Pakistani head of government dismissed through this parliamentary formula.

His successor as head of the Islamic republic of 220 million people is expected to be Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N). Supporters of the opposition candidate celebrated Khan’s defeat after the results were known.

Supporters of the Nawaz Pakistan Muslim League opposition political party celebrate after Prime Minister Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion in parliament, in Multan, Pakistan, on April 10, 2022. © EFE/EPA/FAISAL KAREEM

The former prime minister thought he had gotten around the hurdle six days earlier, getting the motion not put to a vote and the Legislative Assembly being dissolved. However, the Supreme Court declared the entire process unconstitutional.

Then, the Assembly was restored and it was ordered to proceed to the vote on the motion of censure that, in the early hours of this Sunday, ended with the political defeat of Khan, whom several of his allies have already abandoned in recent days.

Although his figure continues to be popular among large sectors of the population, it cannot be ruled out that he will reappear in the next elections.

But his history and desire to accentuate the fractures in Pakistani society, with direct attacks on the opposition, accused of “treason”, could play against him.

Imran Khan took office in 2018 after his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won parliamentary elections on a populist platform that combined promises of social reform, religious conservatism and anti-corruption.

His popularity did not slow down the growing insecurity in the country

Twenty-two years after his entry into politics, the tenacity of the man who is idolized by millions of Pakistanis after leading the national cricket team, the country’s king sport, to its only victory in the World Cup in 1992, was seen so rewarded.

Apart from his successes in that sport, as head of government he took advantage of his incorruptible image and society’s weariness with the traditional parties, which had capitalized on power for decades at the hands of the Army.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, his decision not to impose strict quarantines, which he claimed would have “starved” people, proved popular with society.

However, the economic situation and his controversial decisions ended up taking their toll. The high inflation, the depreciation of the rupee since July of last year and the increase in debt have weakened his image and his government action.

The deteriorating security situation, especially since the arrival of the Taliban in Afghanistan in mid-August, has particularly contributed to their difficulties.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Sunday in an interview with CNN said the world should work with the Islamic Emirate. “Is there an alternative to Taliban right now? No, there isn’t.” Khan said. “The only alternative we have right now is to work with them.”#TOLOnews pic.twitter.com/fzOqHvPvgS — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) February 14, 2022



The triumphant return of Islamic fundamentalists to the neighboring country was initially seen as a victory for Pakistan, long accused of supporting them, and for former Prime Minister Imran Kahn, who was nicknamed “Taliban Khan” for never giving up advocate for dialogue with them.

On the ground, after several years of relative calm, the attacks have resumed since August, directed in particular by the Pakistani Taliban of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The triumph of the Taliban and the fragile relations with the West, among its weaknesses

Imran Khan also suffered from the deterioration associated with his links with the Army, an institution that was accused of interfering in favor of the now former president in 2018.

His efforts to position Pakistan as a key regional player also failed. Links with Washington and European countries have been undermined, especially under the impact of his attacks on Islamophobia, which in his eyes, the West disguises as freedom of expression.

Islamabad, on the other hand, has grown even closer to China and Russia. Imran Khan’s official visit to Moscow on the same day as the outbreak of the war in Ukraine aroused strong controversy.

The already outgoing prime minister comes from a wealthy family in Lahore, the country’s second most populous city. He is an Oxford graduate and married three times and, having maintained a playboy reputation during his sporting career, he too has been criticized for his pandering to religious radicals.

Married for the third time in 2018 to Bushra Bibi, from a conservative family, during his unfinished term he was a strong supporter of the controversial blasphemy law against Islam, which defends from light sanctions to the death penalty.

In November, his government lifted the ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which had been imposed in April following violent anti-French demonstrations organized by the Islamist party, which denounced France’s support for the right to caricature, including the prophet Muhammad.

Adapted from its French version