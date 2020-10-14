In the face of increasing pressure from opposition parties in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan is now starting to look helpless. The Pakistani army has also started to flirt with the Imran government in view of the increasing political attacks on them. Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Farhatullah Babar has asked Imran Khan to discuss his relationship with India. Giving examples, he said that despite the enmity between India and China, mutual trade is worth billions of dollars.In a meeting of South Asian Against Terrorism and for Human Rights, Farhatullah Babar exhorted Imran Khan that he should insist on improving his relations with neighboring India. If Pakistan maintains good relations with India, the economy will also benefit along with our democracy. Citing the example of India-China relationship, he said that there is a border dispute between these two countries. Despite this, the business relationship between the two is strong. Then why can’t Pakistan do this.

Pakistani army general does not believe in constitution

Taking a dig at the Pakistani army, Farhatullah Babar said that our generals have never been able to accept the constitution of the country wholeheartedly. The army has kept its grip on the power of the country for economic gain. Our Parliament is also failing in deciding the responsibility of the Pakistani Army. The military has always ignored federal and democratic structures.

Army left Imran Khan’s support

The Pakistani army has also refused to help Imran Khan in view of the increasing pressure on him. For this reason, on the instructions of Pakistan Army Chief, Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor and former Lieutenant General Asim Salim Bajwa recently resigned on corruption charges. Now soon the Pakistani army is going to remove most of its generals from the government service.

Pakistan dissatisfied with Imran Khan, calls PM ‘Army puppet’

The strength of fundamentalist religious parties increased in Pakistan

The existence of Islamic parties in Pakistan has always been second-rate. These parties work behind some big party and gather religious votes for it. But Maulana Diesel’s entrenchment to encircle Islamabad last year has brought his popularity to a peak. At the same time, Pakistan’s main opposition parties Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) are devoid of leadership.

Is Pakistan going into the hands of hardcore Islamic parties? Imran’s problems increased due to army-opposition battle

Leading opposition parties devoid of leadership

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif is currently hiding in London for fear of punishment. The Pakistani court has even sent a warrant for his arrest to London. While his brother and prominent opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif is in jail in the money laundering case. The thing is that after the death of Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), there is no face in this party that can draw votes. People take Bilawal Bhutto lightly, while Asif Ali Zardari is facing a corruption case.