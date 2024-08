Former US President Donald Trump at a rally in Atlanta on Sunday (4) | Photo: EFE/EPA/EDWARD M. PIO RODA

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, have filed charges against a Pakistani citizen suspected of participating in a plan, with Iran’s involvement, that aimed to kill former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021), the Republican candidate for the White House.

According to CNN, Asif Merchant, 46, traveled to New York and contacted hitmen with the aim of ordering the assassinations of Trump and former and current US government officials.

According to the complaint, the plan was for the crimes to occur between late August and early September, but Merchant was arrested on July 12, shortly after meeting with the alleged hitmen, who were actually undercover police officers.

The day after the Pakistani man was arrested, Trump was injured in a shooting in Pennsylvania. A few days later, it was revealed that the former president’s security had been beefed up due to the possibility of attacks ordered by Iran.

At the time, Tehran denied involvement in any plan to kill Trump, which US officials said was retaliation for the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020 when the Republican was president of the United States.

So far, no connection has been proven between Merchant and Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who shot the former president and was killed at the scene of the attack in July.