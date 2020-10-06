Pakistani lawyers have refused to contest the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian citizen imprisoned in a Pakistani court. These lawyers were selected by the Islamabad High Court to contest the case on behalf of Jadhav. The Pakistani government has already refused to include Indian lawyers to advocate on their behalf. In such a situation, the question is arising whether Pakistan is playing any new trick again? Please tell that Pakistan military court has sentenced Jadhav to be hanged in a false case of espionage.The Islamabad High Court sought assistance from two of Pakistan’s most senior lawyers, Abid Hasan Minto and Makhdoom Ali Khan. Both of them have refused to appear before the court on behalf of Kulbhushan Jadhav. He has informed the Registrar Office of the High Court about his decision. Abid Hasan Minto said he has retired and will no longer advocate. At the same time, Makhdoom Ali Khan has cited his engagements.

Pakistan refuses to give queen counselor

Pakistan has already rejected India’s demand to appoint an Indian lawyer or Queens Counsel in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Pakistan had said that we have informed India that only those lawyers who are allowed to appear in Pakistani courts have a license to practice in Pakistan. No change can be made in this situation. The Queens Counsel is a barrister or advocate who is appointed to the British Queen on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.

Ordinance brought to Pakistan on ICJ’s instructions

Earlier, the parliament of Pakistan extended the ordinance for four months under which Jadhav got an opportunity to appeal to the High Court. The International Court of Justice brought the ordinance to Pakistan on the order. India refused to be given diplomatic access to Jadhav, in 2017, the ICJ moved against Pakistan and challenged the death sentence awarded to him by a military court in April 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism.