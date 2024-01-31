Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Wednesday on corruption charges. International news agencies report this. His wife, Bushra Bibi, received the same sentence for the same crime.

The duo are said to have received expensive gifts while Khan was in power in Pakistan and then resold them. On Tuesday he was also sentenced to ten years in prison for “leaking state secrets”.

Khan was prime minister between 2018 and 2022 and describes the legal proceedings against him – there are dozens of other cases against him – as political trials.

Khan has already been excluded from the Pakistani elections, which will be held next week, because he has been serving a three-year prison sentence for corruption since last August. A spokesperson for his PTI party spoke on Wednesday of a “sad day in the history of the Pakistani legal system”, which he said has been completely “dismantled”.