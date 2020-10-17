Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket after the conclusion of the National T20 Cup. Gul played his last international match (ODI) for Pakistan in 2016. He is representing Balochistan in the National T20 Cup. His team lost to the semi-finals after losing to Southern Punjab in Rawalpindi on Friday.

“I have decided to retire from all formats of cricket after the National T20 Cup, after a heavy heart and a lot of thought,” Gul wrote on his Twitter page.

He said, ‘I always played with full passion and passion for Pakistan. Cricket will always be my first love but all good things come to an end one day.

Born in Peshawar, 36-year-old Gul made his ODI debut in 2003. The same year he played his first Test match. He played his last Test against South Africa in 2013. Gul took 163 wickets in 47 Tests at an average of 34.06. He took 179 wickets in 130 ODIs and 85 wickets in 60 T20 Internationals.