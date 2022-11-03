Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was shot at a political rally in the eastern province of Punjab. His condition is stable, the politician’s spokesman said. Khan (70) was hit in the foot. The shooter is said to have been killed, a second suspect has been arrested.

His supporters call it an assassination attempt. Imran Ahmad was head of government from August 2018 to early April this year. He then lost the confidence of parliament as the first prime minister in Pakistani history.

According to police, the attack took place in the Wazirabad district of eastern Punjab province, where Khan was heading for the capital Islamabad in a large convoy of trucks and cars as part of his campaign to force the government to hold snap elections. . The gunner opened fire on the convoy. “Khan is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously injured,” party official Asad Umar told AP news agency. See also The French Communist Who Eats Meat

“A close adviser to Khan” says the attacker has been killed. “Another man has been detained by the police,” Raoof Hasan added. The identity of the shooter has not yet been released. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Khan with later seen with a bandage on his foot. He was moved from his container truck to another vehicle, from which it was announced that he was safe.

Some supporters of his party were also reportedly injured.