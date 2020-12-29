The whole world is troubled by the havoc of Corona. Everyone is waiting for Corona to leave. However, in the meantime, many strange claims about the treatment of Corona have also come up. One such claim has been made by a doctor in Pakistan. A Pakistani doctor named Shahid Masood has claimed that eating popcorn increases immunity against the new Corona virus.Pakistani TV channel GNN TV was telecasting a live program with Dr. Shahid Masood. In this program, Dr. Shahid Masood claimed that eating popcorn will help boost immunity against the new Corona virus. He said- ‘Eat popcorns to increase immunity against the new mutation in the second wave of Kovid, which is N501Y. Eat popcorn, it increases immunity. ‘

Video going viral on social media

This video of Dr. Shahid Masood has been tweeted by Pakistani journalist Nayla Inayat. This video, claiming to increase immunity by eating popcorn, is now becoming very viral on social media. The anchor of the channel also smiles at Dr. Masood’s claim.

Indians have fun, said – Giloy drinks popcorn

This video posted by Nayala Grace is also going viral in India and Indians are taking a lot of fun on it. One user commented that you drink Giloy, it will be best. At the same time, another user commented that why the developed countries did not listen to such a simple solution?

New strain of corona virus also found in Pakistan

A new strain of corona virus has been confirmed in Pakistan on Tuesday. This is the same strain recently found in Britain. So far, 4,75,085 cases of corona have been reported in Pakistan, of which 4,25,494 people have become infection-free while 9,992 have lost their lives.

