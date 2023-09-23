The News: Pakistani delegation will visit Russia to negotiate oil imports

A delegation from Pakistan led by the head of the Ministry of Energy, Muhammad Ali, will visit Russia from October 10 to 12 to participate in a conference on energy cooperation between the two countries. The Pakistani side plans to negotiate with Moscow on a long-term contract for the import of Russian oil. The local newspaper writes about this The News with reference to sources.

According to them, with the help of Russian supplies, Pakistan plans to diversify its energy sources and cope with high prices for petroleum products. The Pakistani delegation also plans to discuss long-term supplies of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as the North-South gas pipeline project (Pakistan Stream).

As the publication notes, the parties will discuss energy issues for the first time since the first shipment of Russian oil arrived in Pakistan in June of this year. After this, supplies stopped, “because local oil refineries showed no interest in importing Urals oil,” the publication’s source said.

At the same time, sources say, Russian oil can affect prices in the domestic market of Pakistan only if all local refineries begin to regularly import it.

Earlier it was reported that after studying the results of refining a trial batch of Russian Urals oil with a volume of 100 thousand tons, Pakistan decided not to pay a price for it above the ceiling set by the G7 countries at $60 per barrel. Separately, the republic turned to Russia with a request to sell oil of higher quality grades, such as Sokol or Siberian Light Oil, which are more expensive. However, officials are not sure that Moscow is ready for a discount.

In June it was reported that Pakistan received the first shipment of Russian oil in the amount of 100 thousand tons and paid for it in yuan. Prime Minister of the Republic Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that the deal will be the beginning of new relations between Pakistan and Russia.