The death of another journalist goes unpunished in the world after the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, which ordered this Thursday the release of the main defendant for the 2002 murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl, after rejecting several appeals for having his sentence revoked. death.

Pearl’s crime was not only brutal, but also emblematic: it marked a kind of prologue to the assassinations of the Islamic State (ISIS) and its videos of people being beheaded, which would come decades later.

This was because after his murder, a film reached the FBI in which the journalist is seen speaking as in an interview when a pair of hands appears behind him with a knife that cuts his throat. Not only that, as it transpired at the time, the tape also showed an image of Pearl’s head separated from her body.

Now, the Pakistani justice has rejected the appeals presented by the Government of the southern province of Sindh and Pearl’s family against the acquittal of Ahmed Omer Sheikh, who had been sentenced to hang for the murder of the then correspondent for the US newspaper The Wall street journal.

“Today a court of three judges dismissed our appeals by a majority of two to one and ordered the release of all the suspects in the case of Daniel Pearl,” the attorney general for the province of Sindh, Salman Talibuddin, told the EFE news agency. .

The Supreme Court announced the ruling, which also ordered the release of three other accused of having participated in the murder, pending the publication of the final verdict in more detail.

Daniel Pearl was kidnapped by extremists and beheaded.

“Today’s decision is a complete parody of justice and the release of these killers endangers journalists everywhere and the people of Pakistan, “Pearl’s family said in a statement.

At the moment it is unknown when the accused will be released.

Unless the government detains them for another case, “of course they will be released,” said the lawyer for the provincial government.

The dismissal of the murder

Sheikh was exonerated from the death penalty on April 2, after the Sindh High Court dismissed the murder charge.

After the crime was dismissed, the court sentenced Sheikh to seven years in prison, but although he had to be released after having been in prison since 2002, the provincial government ordered his preventive arrest for a period of three months, a period that was later extended. .

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh came to court in Karachi in 2002, after being arrested for the crime of The Wall Street Journal journalist. AFP photo

Three others convicted of the same case to life imprisonment were also acquitted and later arrested on a preventive basis.

The Sindh government extended the arrests until the Supreme Court considered appeals from Pearl’s family and the prosecution.

The journalist’s family, who asked the United States to take measures to prevent his release, assured that no sentence will affect their “determination to find justice for Daniel Pearl.”

The 38-year-old journalist was beheaded when investigating extremist Islamic organizations in the southern city of Karachi in 2002.

The decision of the Pakistani Justice to exonerate the defendants received criticism from the international community, including the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), who described the dismissal as “a setback” in the application of justice.

The Georgetown University Pearl Project, which investigated the murder, claimed that Sheikh and the three other inmates had been wrongly convicted.

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks against the Twin Towers, who is imprisoned in the US prison in Guantánamo (Cuba), confessed in 2007 that he beheaded Pearl.

Source: EFE