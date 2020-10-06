Do you remember the blue eyed Pakistani chaiwala? This chaiwala also gained a lot of praise on social media. Arshad Khan then got offers ranging from acting to modeling. After becoming an overnight internet sensation, a local Pakistani photographer has posted a picture of him on social media. After which Arshad Khan has started trending again.This time Arshad Khan is being trended not for his good looks but for his open cafe in Islamabad. The blue-eyed Arshad had said during an interview in 2016 that he had been living in Islamabad for 25 years and started working at a tea stall there.

Photo of Pakistani tea seller went viral in 2016

In 2016, he was photographed by Pakistani photographer Jia Ali making tea at a tea shop. His picture then rocked Twitter. People had also shared a lot of their pictures in the name of #chaiwala. This picture of him was covered by media across the world.

Cafe opened in Islamabad

After the picture went viral, he also received many offers for modeling and acting. He also worked in this field, but now he has returned to his hometown of Islamabad and opened a cafe to honor his roots. According to Pakistani Media Daily Pakistan, Arshad Khan named his cafe Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop.

So the tea seller added to the cafe’s name

He told the Pakistani media that 15-20 different types of dishes will be served to the customers visiting this cafe along with coffee. He has also paid a lot of attention to Pakistani desi style in the cafe decoration. He said that some people had advised him to name the cafe Arshad Khan, but denied it and added his identity to Chaiwala.