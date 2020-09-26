Marriage is the feeling in every girl’s life, for whom she waits since long. But when this moment comes closer, a strange restlessness is done in the heart. On the one hand, while the bride has to learn the ways of the new house, on the other hand, she has to worry about what she should be wearing in her wedding and everyone’s eyes should be on her. Perhaps this Pakistani bride understood this very well, then this new bride chose a simple veneer for her marriage leaving a heavy lehenga.

While there were many such marriages, which got everyone's attention at their wedding wearing grandma-granny jewelry and saree, but a bride from the neighboring country of Pakistan was something else. Pakistani brides are known for wearing a lot of jewelery and embroidered lehengas ranging from heavy make-up, so this bride made elegant fashion her style. She mesmerized everyone with her beauty and luxurious wedding attire.

Actually, Enchanted by rfsana Naam’s Instagram page shared some beautiful pictures of a Pakistani bride wearing a maroon colored Banarasi saree. In such a situation, when we wanted to know more about this bride, we came to know that the name of this bride is Fajar, who married a few days ago. In such a situation, first of all, Fajar’s Maroonish Dark Red, this Banarasi saree consisted of a Zardozi border with golden polka dots, which she completed with a veil that resembles the saree.

To complement her bridal look, Fajar also carried a gotta banda work with a net fabric booty print veil dupatta, which was inscribed ‘Nikah Mubarak’ in Urdu.

Talk about the overall look of Pakistani bride Fajar, this beautiful bride highlighted her cheeks with bright makeup with blush makeup, with bold red lips adding extra glam to her look. Not only this, for bridal jewelery, Fajar accessorized her look with gold emerald choker necklace, rani necklace, manga tika, matching earrings, as well as ghasthaul, gold bracelet and gusset.

Photographers of this beautiful bride from our English website Times of India said, ‘Fajar is one of the most beautiful brides with whom we have worked. The red sari he wore was an amazing idea. For us it was something that we have never seen before. (Photo credit-Enchanted by rfsana)

The beauty of Fajar reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's red Banarasi silk saree she wore at Isha Ambani's wedding. By the way, how do you like this bride's style?