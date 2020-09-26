Actually, Enchanted by rfsana Naam’s Instagram page shared some beautiful pictures of a Pakistani bride wearing a maroon colored Banarasi saree. In such a situation, when we wanted to know more about this bride, we came to know that the name of this bride is Fajar, who married a few days ago. In such a situation, first of all, Fajar’s Maroonish Dark Red, this Banarasi saree consisted of a Zardozi border with golden polka dots, which she completed with a veil that resembles the saree.
To complement her bridal look, Fajar also carried a gotta banda work with a net fabric booty print veil dupatta, which was inscribed ‘Nikah Mubarak’ in Urdu.
Talk about the overall look of Pakistani bride Fajar, this beautiful bride highlighted her cheeks with bright makeup with blush makeup, with bold red lips adding extra glam to her look. Not only this, for bridal jewelery, Fajar accessorized her look with gold emerald choker necklace, rani necklace, manga tika, matching earrings, as well as ghasthaul, gold bracelet and gusset. From Bhumi Pednekar to Alia Bhatt wearing such clothes in a week, which you will see – I wish! We also have
Photographers of this beautiful bride from our English website Times of India said, ‘Fajar is one of the most beautiful brides with whom we have worked. The red sari he wore was an amazing idea. For us it was something that we have never seen before. (Photo credit-Enchanted by rfsana)
The beauty of Fajar reminded us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red Banarasi silk saree she wore at Isha Ambani’s wedding. By the way, how do you like this bride’s style? Click here to read this news in English
