China has been persecuting the Uygur Muslims living in Xinjiang province. Lakhs of Muslims have been placed in big detention camps in the name of vocational education. Where, they are strictly forbidden to worship Islam and speak Uygur language. In the name of training in camps, these people are taught lessons of appreciation of the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping. One such Pakistani Muslim, Sakander Hayat, said that his Uygur wife and son have been forced into detention camps by the Chinese administration.As reported by the New York Times, Alexander Hayat is originally Pakistani. He married a woman from Xinjiang while living in China. Fed up with the atrocities of China in Xinjiang, he crossed the border with his son Arafat to Pakistan in his ancestral country in 2017. It was two to three weeks before Alexander Hayat came to Pakistan that a phone call from China shattered his family.

Uigur wife arrested by Chinese police

His relatives in Xinjiang called and told that some Chinese officials had arrested his wife and taken them to a detention camp. He also said that the authorities have called you to do some questioning with your son. On hearing the news of his wife’s arrest, Sikander Hyatt set off for China with his son in a hurry. At the same time, his daughters living in Xinjiang are forced to go to the orphanage.

Why did China feel afraid of the Taliban? Friend will ask Pakistan for help!

Police detained son

Chinese police were already waiting for him and his son Arafat when they reached the China border. As he entered the border camp, the police immediately arrested his son Arafat for being Uygur. Police said his son would be questioned about what he did in Pakistan. Regarding any appeal of Sikandar Hyatt, the Chinese police said that we will return your son in one to two weeks. But, from 2017 till today, the Chinese police has not lost one to two weeks.

Eight million Muslims imprisoned in detention camp of China, intelligence documents revealed

Hyatt left China due to being Pakistani

Sikander Hayat was not arrested by the Chinese police for being a Pakistani. China fears that Muslims in Xinjiang, along with militant groups in Pakistan and Afghanistan, may create violence in the name of religion. Because of which he is bent on ending the culture and religion of the Chinese Uigars. Millions of mosques have been demolished in Xinjiang. Banning of Namaz and keeping fast is also prohibited.



What is the trend of Muslim countries including Pakistan

No Muslim country has so far openly opposed China over the oppression of Uygur Muslims. Not a word has emerged from the mouths of Muslims around the world, from the mouths of Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan to the Uygurs. All these countries do not want to fall prey to the enmity of China by falling into this matter. However, their attitude towards Muslims in any other part of the earth remains very strict.