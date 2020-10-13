new Delhi: On one hand, Pakistan is trying to save its credibility in the Global Financial Action Task Force (FATF). On the other hand, the Pakistani Army is constantly sending arms and ammunition to the LoC to help the terrorists.

On Monday evening, the Indian Army claimed to have captured a stock of weapons smuggling from Pakistan in the Tangdhar sector of the LoC. This is the second major incident of smuggling of rifles, hand grenades and other weapons from Pakistan in the last one week.

According to the information, late Monday evening, the Indian Army along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in an attempt to smuggle the arms of the Pakistani Army into the Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir, was exposed. A bag full of weapons was found during the search operation. Five pistols, ten magazines, 138 rounds and hand-grenades were found in this bag. Apart from this, packets of biscuits and food items were also found in the bags.

Terrorists without weapons have started to infiltrate the LoC – sources

According to sources, the Pakistani army and terrorist organizations have now started infiltrating terrorists without weapons. So that by dodging the Indian Army, the terrorists can enter the Pakistani border (PoK) to the Indian border. Because the Indian Army does not shoot at unarmed people. These bags filled with weapons are dropped near the LoC through a drone and then the ‘guides’ of these terrorist organizations come from here and carry them silently.

Earlier on 9 October, the Indian Army recovered a bag full of weapons from the Kishanganga River. In the dark of night, the terrorists were sending this bag filled with weapons through a rope and pipe to the Keran sector of India in the Kishanganga river, towards the Neelum valley of PoK. From this bag, the Army recovered 04 AN-74 rifles, 08 magazines and 240 rounds.

SATF insists on tightening the funding of terrorists

An official associated with India’s security network told ABP News that while the Globus organization is trying to show its clean-up over Pakistan’s anti-terrorist financing in FATF, the Pakistan Army has been able to thrive militants and terrorist organizations operating in Kashmir. It is helping you to flourish.

Let us tell you that in the beginning of this month, Pakistan had submitted its ‘follow-up’ report in FATF. But the FATF has described this report as inadequate and has insisted on tightening the funding of terrorists. This is the reason that Pakistan will remain in the gray list and will submit its report to the FATF every month and will tell what steps it has taken to crack down on terrorists.

If Pakistan does not do so, then its chances of joining the black-list will increase. If Pakistan comes on the black list, it may get financial support from the World Bank, IMF and Asian Developer Bank.

