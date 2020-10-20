The case of the arrest of Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain Safdar in Pakistan seems to be catching on. Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who has come under criticism, has ordered an inquiry into the matter in a hurry. The Pakistan Army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has issued a statement saying that the Karachi Corps commander has been asked to quickly ascertain the circumstances and report back as soon as possible.Let us tell you that on the night of 18 October rally of Pakistan’s joint opposition in Karachi, the police arrested Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar, husband of Imran Khan’s daughter Maryam Nawaz. Maryam alleged that the police broke the door of the hotel room in Karachi where I had stayed and arrested Captain Safdar.

Imran government silencing political opponents

The police also had to release him in a few hours. Because, there was no solid basis for the arrest. Political turmoil began in Pakistan only after Safdar’s arrest. Many leaders alleged that the Pakistani army was silencing its political opponents at the behest of the Imran Khan government. Maryam Nawaz himself also opened a front against Imran Khan and the Pakistani Army.

State government was also not aware of the arrest

Today, opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI Chief Lt General Faiz Hameed. He accused Bilawal that the Karachi from which Nawaz’s son-in-law was arrested falls in Sindh province and is the government of our party in this province. He alleged that the investigative agencies had not informed the state government before the arrest. Therefore, it is a case of arrest.

Bilawal said – Safdar’s arrest wrong

He said that Safdar’s arrest in this way was wrong and that it could threaten the credibility of the army. His arrest was not even known to the Chief of Sindh Police. He therefore demanded an inquiry from General Bajwa and Faiz Hamid.