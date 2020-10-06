Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq has been criticized for criticizing the Pakistan Army. The Pakistani government has filed a sedition case against the alleged Prime Minister of POK, Raja Farooq. He has been accused of carrying out activities against the Pakistan Army in collaboration with former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.This work of the Imran government has been severely criticized by the opposition parties. On the other hand, Imran has claimed that he had no knowledge about this FIR. Earlier, a case of treason was registered against Nawaz Sharif, who was opening the poll of the Pakistan Army. According to Pakistani media, this case has been registered against Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. The FIR states that Nawaz Sharif conspired against prestigious institutions in Pakistan by making inflammatory speeches in London.

Maulana ‘Diesel’ becomes leader of opposition alliance, strategy ready to overthrow Imran

The FIR states that the purpose of these speeches by Nawaz Sharif is to declare Pakistan as a state of hooliganism. A day earlier, a sedition case was also filed against Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar. He was accused of instigating people against the country and institutions.

India helping Nawaz Sharif: Imran Khan

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan alleged that India is helping Nawaz Sharif to weaken the Pakistani army. Imran said that Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game by accusing the army of political interference. He claimed that the best relationship between the military and the government at this time in the history of Pakistan. Imran’s statement has come at a time when he has opened a front against the army over the interference and corruption in politics.

Imran Khan said in a conversation with a TV channel in Pakistan, ‘Nawazb Sharif is playing a dangerous game. Altaf Hussain also played a similar game. I am 100 percent confident that India is helping PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. ‘ He said, “If our army is weak then in whose interest is it?” Imran said that there are some foolish liberals who agree with Nawaz Sharif’s statement.