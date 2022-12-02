The attack came days after Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hanna Rabbani Khar, visited Kabul, where she met the Taliban’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Mottaki.

In his first reaction to the targeting of the Pakistani embassy in Kabul, Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said, on Friday, via Twitter, that it was an attempt to assassinate the head of his country’s mission in the Afghan capital.

Sharif added that an “assassination attempt” was carried out on Friday targeting his country’s envoy to Afghanistan, amid tensions between the two neighbors, adding, “I strongly condemn the despicable assassination attempt on the head of the Pakistani mission in Kabul.”

The attack, which targeted the Pakistani embassy, ​​came a day after the Pakistani government called on the ruling Afghan Taliban to prevent terrorist attacks coming from its territory.

Strained relationships

The Pakistani political analyst, Jassim Taqi, head of the Al-Bab Institute for Strategic Studies, said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that there are accumulations between the two countries, and the relations are basically tense, and the matter is not only related to the attack on the embassy.

The strained relations are due to the operations carried out by the Pakistani Taliban, a movement linked to the Afghan Taliban.

The attack on the Pakistani embassy in Kabul indicates the deterioration of relations between Islamabad and Kabul, which is illustrated by the step taken by Pakistan to withdraw its mission to Afghanistan, in response to the bombing, instead of resorting to calm in response.

This step is expected to have more negative repercussions on the security scene in Pakistan, in light of the tensions between Islamabad and the Afghan Taliban, as well as the Pakistani Taliban’s announcement of ending the armistice and the start of violent operations in Pakistan.

transient crisis