Highlights: Pakistan will remain in FATF’s gray list, ban will not be removed

Pakistan has failed to complete six major work of FATF

No action taken against Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has expressed strong resentment over Pakistan’s poor attitude against terrorism. FATF officials have said that Pakistan has failed to fulfill the major six of our 27 action plans against terror. It also includes not taking action against wanted terrorists in India, Maulana Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed. After this, in the meeting of this organization to be held in France’s capital Paris this month, it is likely to remain in the gray list of Pakistan.

Pakistan will remain in gray list

The Digital Plenary Session of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will be held in Paris on 21–23 October. It will review Islamabad’s performance in meeting global commitments and standards in the fight against money laundering and terrorism financing. It is believed that due to his poor attitude, a final decision will be taken to retain him in the gray list.

No action against banned terrorists in UN

An official associated with the development said that the FATF had given Pakistan the responsibility to complete a total of 27 action plans to completely stop the financing of terrorism, of which it has just completed 21 and has not completed some. The actions that Pakistan has not completed include taking action against terrorists like Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed and Zakir ur Rehman Lakhvi.

Terrorists were excluded from the banned list

In addition, the FATF has taken strong note of the fact that more than 4,000 names suddenly disappeared from Pakistan’s original list of 7,600 terrorists under Schedule Five of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The official said that under these circumstances it is almost certain that Pakistan will remain in the gray list of FATF.

These countries including America and France are also against Pakistan

Apart from this, the four nominating countries – America, Britain, France and Germany – are also not satisfied with its commitment to take strict action against terrorist organizations operating in Pakistan. Azhar, Saeed and Lakhvi are the most wanted terrorists to be involved in many terrorist attacks in India.