Pakistan launches missile attacks against Iran: “Terrorist groups hit”

Two days after the Iranian attack on its territory, the Pakistan struck “attacks against terrorist hideouts” during the night Iranwhich resulted in seven deaths: 4 children and 3 women, according to Iranian state media.” This morning, the Pakistan carried out a series of precision, highly coordinated and targeted attacks against terrorist hideouts in the Sistan-Baluchistan province in southeastern Iran, the government announced in a statement. Pakistani Foreign Ministry. “A number of terrorists were killed,” she added.

The official Iranian news agency IRNA reported that “several explosions were heard in several areas around the city of Saravan”, citing a Iranian official. Sistan-Baluchistan, where the army has been facing a low-intensity insurgency for decades. It was Tuesday night Tehran to carry out an air strike against “terrorist targets” in Pakistan, an operation that caused the death of two children and which Islamabad had defined as “totally unacceptable” and unjustified.

READ ALSO: Red Sea, Italy deploys the Martinengo and enters war against the Houthis

“This morning's action was taken in light of credible information about imminent terrorist activities on a large scale,” Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. According to Pakistani media, the Iranian attack occurred near Panjgurin the southwest of Baluchistan province, where Pakistan and Iran share a thousand-kilometer border. In response, Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Iran and decided to prevent the return of the Iranian ambassador.

The Iranian Mehr news agency specified that this “response with missiles and drones” had targeted the headquarters in Pakistan of the jihadist group Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice), in response to an “aggression against security” by Iran. Jaish al-Adlfounded in 2012, has carried out several attacks on Iranian soil in recent years. On Tuesday, Iran had also launched missile attacks against what it called “spies” headquarters and “terrorist” targets in Syria and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan.

Iran and Pakistan often accuse each other of allowing rebel groups to operate from their respective territories to launch attacks, but it is rare for the armed forces of the two countries to be involved. The United States condemned the Iranian attacks and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller denounced the fact that Tehran had “violated the sovereign borders of its neighbors in recent days”.

The Israeli army has intensified attacks in the southern Gaza Strip

Meanwhile, the Israeli army has intensified attacks in the south of Gaza Strip just as an agreement was being concluded to deliver medicines intended for the hostages and aid to Palestinian civilians to Palestinian territory. According to Palestinian witnesses, intense Israeli shelling hit an area near the Nasser hospital in Khan Younis where, according to Israel, Hamas leaders are hiding. Calling last night “the most difficult and intense” in Khan Younis since the start of the war, Hamas announced the deaths of at least 81 Palestinians. After Qatar announced on Tuesday that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas to deliver medicines for the hostages in exchange for aid for civilians in Gaza, the humanitarian convoys entered Gaza.

At least a third of the hostages suffer from chronic illnesses and require treatment, according to the collective that brings together their families. At Nir Oz, a kibbutz near Gaza, the collective organizes a symbolic birthday for the youngest of the hostages, Kfir Bibas, who was kidnapped when he was almost nine months old and whose birthday falls on Thursday. Hamas announced his death in November, together with his brother and mother, killed, according to the movement, in an Israeli bombing. Israel, however, never confirmed it.

Red Sea, Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a new attack from Yemen against a US ship

In West Bank, Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967, ten Palestinians have been killed in Israeli army drone attacks and fighting in the Nablus and Tulkarem regions. According to the army, one of the militiamen killed was the leader of a “terrorist cell” that he was “planning an imminent large-scale attack.” As the threat that the war will spread to Pakistan becomes increasingly real, i Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for a new attack from Yemen against an American ship in the Red Sea.

Subscribe to the newsletter

