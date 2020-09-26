Pakistan once again has the same old Kashmir raga on the stage of the United Nations General Assembly. Pakistan is not only lying on the Kashmir issue, but is continuously making false accusations on India. India on Friday retaliated against Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at the UN General Assembly and said Islamabad had “once again repeated lies, carried out personal attacks”.

Ambassador TS Tirumurthy, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, tweeted, “Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s statement is another diplomatic fall. Another falsehood is a private attack and an attempt to hide atrocities on Pakistan’s minorities and cross-border terrorism. ‘

India boycott Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s speech at UN, ready to answer in Right to Reply

In the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in his pre-recorded video address mentioned India’s internal affairs including Jammu and Kashmir. While addressing the United Nations Assembly, Imran Khan once again had to resort to lies. He said that the RSS is trying to make India a Hindu nation by leaving behind the secular values ​​of Gandhi and Nehru. Let us know that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations Assembly today. There is a possibility that PM Modi may give a befitting reply to Pakistan during his speech.

When Khan’s address referred to India, Mizito Vinito, the first secretary of India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, walked out of the General Assembly Hall. At the same time, India’s permanent representative in the UN described Imran Khan’s statement as diplomatically low. He said that Imran Khan’s statement included making false accusations, making personal attacks, and commenting on India not seeing the condition of minorities in his country. He said that the answer will be given in the Right to Reply.