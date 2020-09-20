On the night of 19/20 September, the BSF foiled an attempt by Pakistan to smuggle arms, ammunition and narcotics into India in the Arnia region bordering the international border. During a search of the area, 2 pistols, 4 magazines and ammunition were recovered along with suspected narcotics.

BSF Jammu Frontier IG NS Jamwal said, “The consignment consisted of 62 packets of drugs, two pistols and four magazines, which were being pushed through a pipe near Budhwar Post around 2 am Sunday.”

BSF personnel from Budhwar and Bullechak outposts saw suspicious antics of Pak persons near the IB at night and opened fire. “Around three to four Pakistani smugglers went back to Pakistan. They must have had contacts in India, who might have escaped even after the firing by BSF personnel,” Jamwal said.

“The drugs are yet to be tested, but usually Pakistanis try to send heroin to India,” he said.

A few days ago BSF detected a cross-border tunnel in Samba sector and on June 20, border guards killed a hand-held Pakistani drone in Rathua area of ​​Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. Desperate to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is now resorting to all possible means to use weapons. The trans-border tunnel is being dug to push weapons, ammunition, narcotics and terrorists into Kashmir.