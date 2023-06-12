Bad weather in Pakistan has caused at least 27 deaths and more than 140 injuries, local authorities said on Sunday. A state of emergency has been declared as a cyclone from the Arabian Sea threatens to hit the country and India in the coming days.

In Pakistan, violent storms, which have only just begun, have ravaged the northwest of the country. Torrential rains, accompanied by strong winds, have killed at least 27 people, including eight children. Most of the deaths were due to the collapse of buildings, local authorities reported this Sunday, June 11.

“At least 12 people were buried after the roofs and walls of their houses collapsed,” Taimur Ali Khan, spokesman for the provincial disaster management authority (PDMA), told AFP.

According to authorities, 15 people were killed in Bannu district, including five siblings between the ages of two and 11. More than 140 people were injured and more than 200 cattle were killed, the spokesman added.

State of emergency

Bad weather hit four districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province late on Saturday and authorities declared a state of emergency. They also announced that a cyclone was approaching Pakistan and India from the Arabian Sea.

A statement from the Sindh provincial disaster management authority warned of very heavy rain and winds of up to 100 km/h for the next week.

“Fishermen are advised not to go out to sea” until the weather phenomenon ends “on June 17.”

Cyclone Biparjoy could cause flooding from Tuesday night, the disaster management agency said on Sunday.

Thousands of evacuations planned

The authorities indicated that they would begin to evacuate between 8,000 and 9,000 families from the coastal areas of Sindh province, including the port megalopolis of Karachi, with a population of about 20 million.

For its part, the Army will deploy from Monday.

In the summer of last year, Pakistan suffered from unprecedented monsoon rains that killed more than 1,700 people, flooded a third of the country and damaged two million homes.

This article was adapted from its original in French.